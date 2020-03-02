Nirbhaya Convicts Won’t be Hanged Tomorrow

The four convicts of the 2012 gang rape and murder won’t be hanged on March 3 as scheduled, a judge in Delhi said today.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a curative petition of one of the convicts Pawan Gupta, a day before their scheduled date of hanging on tomorrow.

Pawan Gupta was the only convict in the case who had not exhausted his legal options of a curative petition. In his plea filed last week, he had urged the court that his death sentence be changed to life imprisonment.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.