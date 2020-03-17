Nirbhaya: Delhi court dismisses convict Mukesh Singh’s plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Singh sought quashing of his death penalty. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana dismissed Singh’s.

The plea claimed that Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and was not present in the city on December 16, when the crime took place.

The Public Prosecutor told the court that Singh’s plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging. The plea also alleged that Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

On the 5th of March, a trial court issued fresh warrants with the 20th of March, 5.30 AM, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).