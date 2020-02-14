Nirbhaya: SC’s order on petition against mercy plea rejection today

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on the issue of rejection of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case convict’s mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. On February 1, convict Vinay Kumar Sharma’s mercy petition was rejected by the President.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court had reserved the order on his mercy petition for 2 pm on Friday. The convict’s lawyer AP Singh argued in the SC that convict Sharma was kept in illegal confinement and “illegally tortured” in Tihar Jail. He had also claimed that there has been a history of physical assaults on Vinay.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government had denied it and said, “He (convict Vinay Sharma) was not kept in solitary confinement, as argued by advocate AP Singh. There is a limited scope of judicial review, as the President of India had rejected the mercy petition after SC reserved order duly considering and applying his mind.”

It may be mentioned here that, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur are currently lodged in Tihar Jail. On January 31, their death sentence was stayed by a lower court till further orders.