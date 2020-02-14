Nirbhaya: Vinay Sharma’s plea dismissed

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition against the rejection of the mercy petition filed by Nirbhaya gang-rape case convict Vinay Sharma. He in his petition had claimed that President Ram Nath Kovind had not considered the “mental stability” he suffered due to torture in jail while rejecting his mercy petition.

This was part of Vinay Sharma’s last-ditch effort to escape the death sentence handed to him and three other convicts for the brutal sexual assault that took place on December 16, 2012. It may be mentioned here that the four convicts have been filing petition after petition in an attempt to delay their execution.

Also, a trial court had stayed “until further orders” the execution of four convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) — on January 31. Of the six men, one was found hanging in jail. The youngest, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years in a reform home.