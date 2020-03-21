NirbhyaHanging : Hanuman Painting for mother

Vinay Sharma, who was hanged for Nirbhaya Rape, drew a painting of Hanuman which he wanted to be given to mother.

There was also another incomplete sketch which he handed over to the jail superintendent. He wanted his Hanuman Chalisa and other belongings to be handed over to his mother

All four hanged had Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 in their accounts and that has gone to their families along with bedsheets and clothes.

A senior jail official said the men were asked who they would nominate to take the money they had earned in jail and their belongings.

In the morning, convicts Vinay and Pawan refused to wear a new set of clothes given to them by the prison authorities. When it was time to take them to the gallows, “Vinay lay on the ground, refused to go, cried and apologised. The other men, too, cried and kept apologising while being taken to the gallows,” said a jail official.

Their last medical check-up was done at 11 pm Thursday, and a psychiatrist was also present to counsel them, said Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel.

A team of 15 guards each kept an eye on them and answered their queries till early morning, a little before the four convicts were taken to the gallows. At 5.30 am, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh Thakur were hanged simultaneously at the jail no. 3 complex.

“They were hopeful the execution would be stalled, and kept asking if any order had come from the court,” said a jail official.