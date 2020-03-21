NirbhyaHanging : Ladoos and noodles before death

Three of the four hanged in Nirbhaya case had ladoos and noodle 3 hours before they were hanged.

According to reports coming out of Tihar jail. At 2 am, Mukesh, Akshay and Vinay asked for ladoos and noodles, which the jail authorities provide.

“They had their last meal on Thursday — dal, roti, sabzi and rice. They did not ask for a special meal. They all had lunch but Akshay and Pawan didn’t have dinner. Akshay had some tea. They didn’t bathe or pray,” said a jail official.

At 4.45 am, District Magistrate (West) read out the death warrant to the four men inside jail no. 3, after which they were escorted to the gallows. Mukesh and Vinay were kept in cell no. 8, Pawan in cell no. 1, and Akshay in cell no. 7, said a source.

Jail officials said Pawan bit his hand in a possible last-minute attempt to escape the gallows. After this, authorities scaled up his security.

Their last medical check-up was done at 11 pm Thursday, and a psychiatrist was also present to counsel them, said Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel.

Hangman Pawan Jallad, who had been called from UP’s Meerut, was paid Rs 15,000 per hanging. Also present at jail no. 3 were the DM, jail superintendent, two assistant jail superintendents, a warden, a medical officer and Delhi Prisons DG.