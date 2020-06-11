NIRF 2020: Four Assam Institutions Make It To Top 100

By Pratidin Bureau
The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday has e-released the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2020.

Out of the overall participating educational institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, ranks at 7. Tezpur University ranks at 65, Guwahati University at 72 and National Institute of Technology, Silchar at 94.

However, three universities of Assam made it to the top 100 university rankings. Tezpur University and Gauhati University has ranked in the top 50 Indian universities. Tezpur University ranks at 39 and Gauhati University ranks at 47. Dibrugarh University made it in the top 100 universities with a rank of 84.

Chronologically, the following are the top ten institutes of higher education: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Indian Institute of Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, and Banaras Hindu University.

