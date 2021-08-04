Nirmala Sitharaman To Table 3 Bills Today In Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling three Bills in Rajya Sabha today during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Sitharaman will move for passage the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Bills aim to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act 1961 and General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act 1972 respectively.

Additionally, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will table the Bill amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 which aims to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be tabling the Bill to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008.

On July 28, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha and by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

The Monsoon Session will continue till August 13, 2021.