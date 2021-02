Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Assam on February 6, informed State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Sitharaman will distribute Rs. 3000 each to 8 lakh labourers with an expense of Rs. 280 crores at an event to be held at Khanapara Veterinary field.

The union finance minister also proposed an outlay of over Rs 34,000 crore for 1300 km of national highways in the state over the next three years during her budget speech on February 1.