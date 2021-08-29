Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver At The Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Another proud moment for India as para-athlete Nishad Kumar clinches Silver medal in Men’s High Jump in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday.

Nishad Kumar doesn’t clear 2.06 on his first attempt. He clears it with his second attempt to equal his Personal Best.

Wishes pours in on Twitter after the win of Nishad Kumar. PM Narendra Modi tweets, “More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics“

Another congratulatory tweet from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma read, “Another reason to cheer for India! Heartiest congratulations to #NishadKumar for winning the #silvermedal in Men’s High Jump at #ParalympicsTokyo2020 We are proud of you! #Paralympics#TokyoParalympics“

India so far have grabbed two silvers in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.