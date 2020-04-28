Niti Aayog Office Sealed After Employee Tests +ve for COVID-19

The Niti Aayog office in New Delhi has been sealed on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. According to an official, the Niti Aayog is following all protocols as per the ministry of health guidelines. He said that the building has been sealed and sanitization of the building is underway.

However, the contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient have been asked to go on self-quarantine. The official also informed that the office will be sealed for two-three days as per the prescribed protocol.

On April 22, the ministry of civil aviation sealed its headquarters at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The civil aviation ministry staffer was the first person in a central ministry to have contracted the infection. The office reopened on Monday.

According to home ministry guidelines issued after the extension of the national lockdown until May 3, the government has ordered a phased return to office of central government ministry officials. The new guidelines call for 100% attendance by officers above the deputy secretary level and 33% attendance by junior staff.

The sweeping curbs were first imposed on March 25 for 21 days and then extended by 19 days till May 3.