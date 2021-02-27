NITI Aayog Proposes COVID Vaccine Price Between ₹300-500

In a latest development in the selling and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across India, the NITI Aayog has proposed a price range of Rs 300-500 for both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD for the priority group at private facilities during the third phase of vaccination slated to begin from March 1.

As per an IANS report, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin would cost a bit higher and the Union Health Ministry is yet to take a final call on it.

“The proposed price has been floated after a five-hour long meeting held between the Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog and officials from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Friday evening, which was concluded around 11 p.m.,” the report stated.

“This would be the price end-user would pay for a dose. It includes the service charge the private facilities can take from the beneficiaries,” the report added.

Meanwhile, several media outlets have reported that the government has been procuring SII’s Covishield for around Rs 210 per dose while the cost of Covaxin is around Rs 290 for a shot.

The third phase of vaccination will begin from March 1 and will cover 27 crore people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.