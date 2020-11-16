Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For 4th Term

President of Janata Dal United (JDU) Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister on Monday evening. Fourteen other ministers were sworn in along with him. This is the fourth straight term in power for the JDU and the seventh time Mr Kumar has taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scraped through the Bihar elections with 125 seats, the results for which was declared on November 10 after counting that went past midnight.

The 69-year old has had a continuous run since November 2005 except for the period of 2014-15 when Jitan Ram Manjhi served as the Chief Minister. Mr Kumar is on the verge of becoming the longest serving Chief Minsiter of the state, surpassing the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before independence till his death in 1961.

#WATCH: Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time – his fourth consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/5jcZXabSYw — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Despite 15 years of anti-incumbency, Kumar’s return as the Bihar CM has happened on the back of a strong show by the BJP. While the JDU won 43 seats, BJP won 74 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

Furthermore, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasand and Renu Devi also took oaths alongside Nitish Kumar as his deputies.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. The opposition RJD and Congress boycotted the ceremony, claiming the mandate in the elections was “against the NDA” and that it had been changed by a “fraud”.