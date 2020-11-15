Nitish Kumar To Return As Bihar CM For Fourth Term

The NDA in Bihar on Sunday unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader and is all set to become as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term, news agency PTI stated.

According to the PTI report in the ruling coalition, an announcement to the effect was made at 1 pm by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The sources in the report also said that senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party and is would likely return as Deputy CM while MLA Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the party’s leader in the state assembly.

Kumar is expected to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan’s and is likely to take oath on Monday.