Top StoriesNational

Nitish Kumar To Return As Bihar CM For Fourth Term

By Pratidin Bureau
68

The NDA in Bihar on Sunday unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader and is all set to become as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term, news agency PTI stated.

According to the PTI report in the ruling coalition, an announcement to the effect was made at 1 pm by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The sources in the report also said that senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party and is would likely return as Deputy CM while MLA Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the party’s leader in the state assembly.

Related News

Manipur CM Tests COVID-19 +VE

Baghjan Fire Doused 172 Days After Blowout

Legendary Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

Sivasagar: 3 Held For Human Sacrifice Bid Of 5 Children

Kumar is expected to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan’s and is likely to take oath on Monday.

You might also like
Regional

Nagaland BJP Hopeful on Naga Talks

Regional

Guwahati to get surveillance boost with 4,000 CCTV cameras

Regional

Sonowal Instructs Forest Dept. To Tranquilize ‘Laden’

National

Couldn’t Accept Sena’s Demands: Shah

Top Stories

New Zealand beats India by 22 runs

National

Ola Back To Business

Comments
Loading...