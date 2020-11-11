Nitish Kumar To take oath as Bihar CM after Diwali

Janata Dal United (JDU) on Wednesday said that Nitish Kumar who won in 125 seats in the Bihar Assembly election for the fourth term will be taking oath as the Chief Minister after Diwali.

JDU Spokesperson KC Tyagi said, Nitish Kumar may take oath as the next chief minister after Diwali.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have also said that Nitish Kumar will continue to be the chief minister of Bihar. As Congress leader Digvijay Singh took a dig at the NDA and asked Nitish Kumar to join politics.

Digvijaya Singh in a tweet said, “Nitish ji, Bihar has become too small for you, you should enter national politics now. Join all like-minded, secular people of India to take on the people who believe in the ‘divide and rule policy’. Do consider.”

To this, Giriraj Singh said, “Nitish Kumar is the NDA leader, loss or gain does not affect his status. What gains have been made by Tejashwi Yadav? He was speaking against Nitish Kumar, now people of Bihar have asked him to take rest. Digvijaya Singh should take care of his own state.”

Similarly, BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said, “In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JDU’s victory and JDU played a role in BJP’s victory. JDU, BJP, VIP and HAM worked together and registered this victory.”

Sushil Modi further said that there is no confusion about the mandate given by the people of Bihar. NDA has won 125 seats while the required majority in the Bihar assembly is 122. Although JDU fought the election as the senior partner in Bihar NDA, BJP has trumped Nitish Kumar by winning 74 seats compared to JDU’s 43.