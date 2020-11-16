Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for 4th Term Today

Janata Dal (United) chief and NDA leader Nitish Kumar to take oath on Monday for a fourth straight term as Bihar Chief Minister along with 14 other ministers.

His new deputies – BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi – will be among those who will take oath today at the event that will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. The NDA won the state election last week with a wafer-thin majority and got 125 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark.

Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, and Sheela Mandal from Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United and BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Rampreet Paswan are among the 14 ministers who will be inducted in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet today. Santosh Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha or the HAM, and Mukesh Mallah of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will also be sworn in.