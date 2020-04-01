Nizamuddin’s Tablighi Jamaat is Unfortunate: Ajmal

Reacting on the Nizamuddin’s Tablighi Jamaat, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal said that it is very unfortunate. Around 450 people from Assam took part in the Jamaat and returned from Delhi.

Speaking to media, Ajmal said, “We are also members of Tablighi Jamaat, we also love Jamaat but the incident that took place during the time when the entire world is suffering from a deadly disease is very unfortunate.”

He said that the people of the world are fighting against COVID-19 and urged the people who attended the Jamaat to go for a screening test. “I urge the people attending the Jamaat to go for a health check-up first rather than to go home. They should not hide from getting screened otherwise it will bring a threat to their families or to the societies,” said Ajmal.

Ajmal also requested the people to follow the norms set by the government for the sake of the lives of the people.