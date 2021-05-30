NLFB Cadre Nabbed In Guwahati

Banned outfit NLFB general secretary Dipak Choudhury was arrested in Guwahati by Crime Branch of Assam Police.

The 32-year-old cadre was taking refuge in at Salbari Hills in Noonmati.

The Crime Branch team has also recovered several illegal documents and goods.

Acting on a tip-off that the NLFB cadre had entered Kamrup Metropolitan district, the Crime Branch team of personnel had launched an operation to nab the cadres.

National Liberation Front of Boroland (NLFB), a new insurgent group floated by M Batha, a leader of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

This is a developing story and more details are awaited

