NLFB Calls For Bandh Against PM’s Visit On Thursday

National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), a new rebel outfit has declared for a bandh across Bodoland/Assam on April 1 (Thursday) opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kokrajhar for the third phase campaigning of the ensuing general election to Assam Assembly.

The insurgent outfit floated by M Batha, leader of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) released an official statement and also said if the bandh is not followed strictly then“anything may happen and if so the authorities will be responsible”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Green Field, Kokrajhar tomorrow. It will be his third visit in the last three years. He visited last on February in 2020 to attend the celebrations of the signing of the BTR Peace Accord.

Security has been tightened and security vigil has been intensified. On Monday, police haf recovered arms and ammunition including three AK 56, three AK 56 magazines, and 157 rounds of bullets in the Gossaigaon area of Kokrajhar