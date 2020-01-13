Top StoriesRegional

No agenda on CAA; Govt. To Bring Resolution on SC/ST reservation

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) has convened a one-day special session on Monday. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the ALA decided that the session would start with the Governor’s speech and there would be a debate on the speech.

During the session, the government is set to bring a resolution for the extension of SC and ST reservation for another ten years through a Constitutional amendment.

Even though the Opposition Congress had earlier written to the Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami seeking permission to hold a discussion on CAA in the House, there is no agenda on CAA.

As per the schedule, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi will first deliver his speech in the House on Monday. After Mukhi’s speech, the House will hold a discussion to ratify the Centre’s bill on SC/ST reservation, sources said.

