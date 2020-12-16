Top StoriesNationalRegional

No AIR Stations Will be Closed: Javadekar

By Pratidin Bureau
In a latest update, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday declared that no All India Radio stations across the country will be closed, downgraded or converted into relay centres.

According to an AIR report, Mr Javadekar said, “There is a deliberate attempt by somebody to spread rumors and fake news that Government is closing certain AIR stations. Government is strengthening the radio system and will strengthen it further”.

The announcement came at a time when controversies surrounding the conversion of the full-fledged Dibrugarh radio station into a relay centre have been surfacing. Rigorous protests were conducted by the employees of the centre.

AIR Dibrugarh was commissioned on February 15, 1968, and is the sixth-largest medium wave radio broadcasting in both AM (567kHz) at 529.1 metres of MW and FM (101.30 MHz) bands.

