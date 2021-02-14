Top StoriesRegional

No BJP-BPF Alliance For Assam Polls: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
83

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the BJP will not come into alliance the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He reiterated that the BJP has already forged an alliance with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and is currently in talks with another party Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) for seat sharing.

“We have been telling it many times that our alliance with BPF was for five years only and both sides were committed to it. They are still in our government and it is healthy politics,” he said.

Related News

Assam: 5 New COVID Cases, 15 Discharged

Guwahati: House Gutted In Fire

Dimapur: Arms-Ammunition Seized, 3 NSCN Cadres Arrested

Kidnapped OIL Employees’ Family Visit Paresh Baruah’s…

After the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, BJP dumped its ally BPF and formed the government with UPPL and GSP.

The BJP is currently the single largest party in the 126-member Assam house with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF now have 13 and 11 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

Assam Assembly elections is scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

You might also like
Top Stories

India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Cruise Missile

National

Gold prices today jump over ₹1,100 per 10 gram

Regional

SMSS stages massive protest against education department

National

Prices of cancer drugs slashed by up to 87%

Regional

Manipur: 14-days Complete Shutdown from Today

Regional

CM reviews the functioning of Agriculture Department

Comments
Loading...