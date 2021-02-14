No BJP-BPF Alliance For Assam Polls: Himanta

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the BJP will not come into alliance the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He reiterated that the BJP has already forged an alliance with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and is currently in talks with another party Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) for seat sharing.

“We have been telling it many times that our alliance with BPF was for five years only and both sides were committed to it. They are still in our government and it is healthy politics,” he said.

After the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, BJP dumped its ally BPF and formed the government with UPPL and GSP.

The BJP is currently the single largest party in the 126-member Assam house with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF now have 13 and 11 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

Assam Assembly elections is scheduled to be held in April-May this year.