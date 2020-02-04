No Case Of Love Jihad In Kerela: MHA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “There is no case of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala” on Tuesday in the Parliament.

Benny Behanan, the Congress MP from Kerala, asked the government whether any of the central agencies have reported any case of love jihad from the southern state during the last two years.

In response, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply stated that the term ‘Love Jihad’ was not defined under the present laws.

Further, Reddy added central agencies have not reported any cases regarding ‘Love jihad’ but till now two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to some radical Hindu groups ‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy of Muslim men to force or trick Hindu women into conversion and marriage for expanding India’s Muslim population and aiding the Islamic State.