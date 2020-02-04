National

No Case Of Love Jihad In Kerela: MHA

By Pratidin Bureau
56

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “There is no case of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala” on Tuesday in the Parliament.

Benny Behanan, the Congress MP from Kerala, asked the government whether any of the central agencies have reported any case of love jihad from the southern state during the last two years.

In response, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply stated that the term ‘Love Jihad’ was not defined under the present laws.

Further, Reddy added central agencies have not reported any cases regarding ‘Love jihad’ but till now two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to some radical Hindu groups ‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy of Muslim men to force or trick Hindu women into conversion and marriage for expanding India’s Muslim population and aiding the Islamic State.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Mukesh Ambani visits Kamakhya temple

Regional

Assam Governor visits Central Jail

Regional

Anti-CAB Stir: Bangladesh Asks India to increase Security in Guwahati

Regional

2 youths missing in Brahmaputra

Business

RBI scales down printing of Rs 2000 note

Regional

After petrol-diesel, prices of chicken rise alarmingly in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...