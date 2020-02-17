No change in APCC leadership, says Rawat

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress in-charge for Assam Harish Rawat today ruled out any change in the leadership of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

There wouldn’t be any change in leadership and that the President will remain the same, Rawat said.

There is no question of change at present. We are now, in fact, working to change the ruling government. All of us are working unitedly, Rawat said.

It may be mentioned that the Congress in Assam sounded the poll bugle with a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Nagaon district on Sunday.

Congress vows to continue the agitation against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Rawat added.

The senior Congress leader is currently on a four-day Assam visit.

