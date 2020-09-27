“No Change in Medicine For Gogoi” – AIIMS Doctor

Health of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi was reviewed today by AIIMS doctor Dr. Ananta Mohan.

Reviewing his health condition for around 2 hours, Mohan suggested the continuation of GMCH’s line of treatment while opining against prescribing a change of medication for Gogoi.

The doctor also advised a proper diet and exercises for the former CM, while suggesting that Gogoi will not be brought out of the ICU anytime soon.

The 85-year-old former CM, who has been undergoing treatment at GMCH ever since he got infected with the COVID-19 virus, is presently consuming around 2-3 litres of oxygen on a daily basis.