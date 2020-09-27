Top StoriesHealthRegional

“No Change in Medicine For Gogoi” – AIIMS Doctor

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
257

Health of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi was reviewed today by AIIMS doctor Dr. Ananta Mohan.

Reviewing his health condition for around 2 hours, Mohan suggested the continuation of GMCH’s line of treatment while opining against prescribing a change of medication for Gogoi.

The doctor also advised a proper diet and exercises for the former CM, while suggesting that Gogoi will not be brought out of the ICU anytime soon.

The 85-year-old former CM, who has been undergoing treatment at GMCH ever since he got infected with the COVID-19 virus, is presently consuming around 2-3 litres of oxygen on a daily basis.   

