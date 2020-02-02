Top StoriesRegional

No confirmed cases in Assam : Himanta on Coronavirus

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that no coronavirus case has so far been reported in the state. However, they’re alert and adopting all precautionary measures.

The Centre has issued a protocol for us to follow, and we’ve already started it. Surveillance of air passengers is underway at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika said the patient with suspected infection of Coronavirus has been admitted to the GMCH “only as a precautionary measure”.

“The patient was returning from Kerala and was suffering from high fever. The doctors are monitoring the health condition of the patient. However, he might not be infected with Coronavirus, rather he could have smallpox or dengue,” the minister said while speaking to Pratidin Time.

“Our doctors will monitor him till Monday, and only after that we could be able to make any statement if he has been infected with Coronavirus or not,” he added.

