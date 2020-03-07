No Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Assam: Pijush Hazarika

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that in Assam not a single person has been tested positive of Coronavirus and that preventive measures have been taken in order to combat the disease.

Addressing a press conference here today, the minister said that 585 passengers were screened in the airports in the state out of which 112 people are from abroad. These 112 people (mostly Indians) have been kept under surveillance.

The minister further stated that examinations are being conducted at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and it will be started at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh.

Hazarika further urged people not to panic and asked them to be careful. “People should use sanitizer before eating food or they should wash their hands with soap or handwash. People should use N95 mask and if this mask is not available in the market then one can also use the general mask,” the minister added.

Talking about the US tourist who is tested positive of Covid-19, the minister said that he has been tested positive after three days of his arrival in Bhutan and therefore there is nothing to panic. “Wherever the tourist has visited in Assam we have taken special measures in those places. We have sent the medical team at Nimati Ghat to examine the people and the second floor of Radisson Blu Hotel where he stayed during his visit has been evacuated completely,” added Hazarika.

“We have also identified the 127 people who came in contact with the US tourist and they are now under surveillance,” said Hazarika.

The minister further informed that no measures have been taken in railway stations as thousands of people travel in the train on a daily basis and if we started any screenings then people will create panic. If required we will take measures.

The minister also urged people not to play Holi and said that if any colours will come from China then the Centre will take action.

It has also been informed that 56 isolation beds are ready in Assam. It is not only in the government hospitals but also in private hospitals that wards have been kept ready, the minister added.

He further stated that the death rate is only 3% and therefore, there is nothing to panic. Coronavirus doesn’t mean death, it can be cured.