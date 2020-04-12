No COVID-19 patient died at GMCH: Himanta

State Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today denied a report that was published in a local daily newspaper saying that no COVID-19 patient has died at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, HM Sarma said: “#FAKENEWS Alert! NO #Covid_19 PATIENT HAS DIED in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), as reported in a local daily newspaper.”

I request that in these trying times when tensions are running high, media should refrain from reporting, without doubly verifying facts. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2020

