No COVID-19 patient died at GMCH: Himanta
State Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today denied a report that was published in a local daily newspaper saying that no COVID-19 patient has died at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.
Taking to Twitter, HM Sarma said: “#FAKENEWS Alert! NO #Covid_19 PATIENT HAS DIED in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), as reported in a local daily newspaper.”
“I request that in these trying times when tensions are running high, media should refrain from reporting, without doubly verifying facts”, Sarma added.