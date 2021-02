No COVID Case Logged In Arunachal For 3 Days

In a sigh of relief with declining cases of coronavirus, Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past three days.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said to PTI.

The state now has only five active cases, while 16,775 people have already recovered from the disease.

So far, a total of 56 patients have succumbed to the virus in Arunachal Pradesh.