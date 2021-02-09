No COVID Deaths In 15 States/UTs In Last 24 Hours: Govt

The government on Tuesday informed that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in 15 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours.

It added that seven states and Union Territories did not record any fatality since a week.

The vaccination programme, which entered its fourth week in the country, is believed to be the reason for the declining fatality rate.

So far, over 60 lakh (60,35,660) health care and frontline workers along with 2,23,298 beneficiaries received the COVID vaccine till date, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.