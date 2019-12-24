No Documents/Biometrics Required for NPR: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that no documents or biometrics will be taken during the National Population Register (NPR) process.

Announcing the cabinet’s decision, taken today with regards to the contentious NPR, the Human Resource Development Minister said that the upcoming NPR was no different than the one conducted in 2010 by the UPA government.

The process of updating the NPR will be held between April and September 2020, before the Census which is due to start from February 2021.

Addressing a press conference, Prakash Javadekar said that the government has allocated Rs 13,000 crore for NPR and Census. Rs 8,754 crore have been allocated for the Census and Rs 3941 crore for the NPR.

The minister also said that all the states have already accepted to do NPR and their officers are being trained.

Javadekar assured that no document or biometric will be taken during the process of NPR. “Whatever people will say will be accepted,” the minister said.