No Enthusiasm Among Students, Parents For This Year’s HSLC Results

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results have been declared today in Assam on July 30 but the enthusiasm among the parents and the students is not as previous years.

The pass percentage has been recorded with 93.10 this year. A total of 426553 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 397132 candidates passed in the examination.

However, the situation and environment of the day is not as it used to be in the previous years. No enthusiasm or whatsoever have been seen among the people of Assam today.

The students this year had to face the day of their school leaving certificate exams in a very unusual way as the 2nd wave of Covid-19 hit the country and changed the smooth cycle of schooling and HSLC examination in the state.

Expressing her disappointment in the way HSLC examination results are announced in the state, a student from Sipajhar said, “We all know that this year there is no enthusiasm for the day as it was before. Still there is a fear of what might be the result as we have seen that huge scams in the HSLC result evaluation have been reported in the last couple of weeks.”

HSLC Passed Candidate, 2021

The SEBA board has cancelled the examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the results have been declared based on the evaluation of Class IX and X tests this year on Friday.

Based on marks obtained in-class tests, unit tests, annual examination, pre-test, assignment, and project works as well as attendance during the academic sessions 2019-2021, the scores of HSLC has been calculated this year.

The board has also informed earlier that the final 10 marks will be allotted based on consideration of the marks obtained out of 90 in previous three components and 10 percent of marks secured out of 90.

To evaluate the results of class X examinees of HSLC, 40 percent weightage has been given on marks secured by the students in the theory portion of each subject in their Class IX annual exam.

Another 40 percent weightage has come from marks secured in theory part of each subject in pre-board or revisionary test of class X held this year. The remaining 20 percent has come from attendance, assignment and any other internal exams held this academic year, though the marks awarded must be consistent with the marks obtained by a student in class IX.

On previous years, it had been seen how the students shared about their future planning and on shaping their careers. Even though the exam results has been evaluated in an unusual manner this year, students still expressed their thoughts on how they plan to obtain their further studies or shape their future. But still, there is an “if” that has come as a barrier in their way.

“If, there will be entrance examinations that will be conducted by Cotton University this year, I am planning to appear for it and grab a seat in the university. Later I want to take up medical as my career,” said an HSLC passed out.

But it’s not the students alone who have expressed their dissatisfaction in the way the results have been declared this year, the parents and guardians are equally dissatisfied.

“The government could have conducted the examinations following the Covid-19 protocols. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself had announced that if the positivity rate drops less than 2% in the state, the exams will be conducted. We saw the drop, so the exams could have been conducted,” expressed a parent of an HSLC candidate.

Parent of HSLC Candidate

“However, I am happy that the results have been declared, but if the exams would have been conducted, it would have made me much happier. Getting a result without appearing the final exams is a very absurd and unusual way,” added the parent.

Another parent who is also a teacher of many students said that the world have faced a situation which demanded a decision as such to be taken in the education sector this year.

She added, “It would be my humble request to the government of Assam that human resources do not go waste in the near future and they take a better and innovative step to tackle situation like this as any kind of virus might get discovered again in the future and we must be ready for it.”

A teacher cum parent of HSLC candidates

With the HSLC results declared today, the parents of these students have expressed that the government should create a healthy and safe way for the upcoming students so that they would have to put their future at stake due to viruses that might arise any time in the near future.