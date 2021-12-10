No Farmers Died Due To Police Action: Centre

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today said that no farmer had died to police action during the year-long protests by farmers.

The note read, “The subject of compensation, etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers’ movement is with the concerned state governments”.

Responding to a joint question by Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Tomar said, “No farmer died as a result of police action during the farmers’ agitation”.

The opposition has been raising the issue of farmer deaths during the protests.

Notably, various farmer groups across the country and mainly near Delhi borders protested for over a year against three contentious farm laws.

The Centre on November 29 passed a bill to repeal the three farm laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha suspended the protests after receiving a formal letter from the Union government accepting their key pending demands, on Thursday.

The SKM also said that they would celebrate December 11 as ‘Vijay Diwas’ and take out victory marches on their way home.

