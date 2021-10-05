“No FIR Copy For 38 Hours”: Priyanka Gandhi On Her Arrest

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was detained while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday and arrested on Tuesday said she has not been produced before a judicial officer or received any order, or notice, or copy of a First Information report 38 hours since her detention followed by her arrest.

The police have told the media that the case against her and 10 others relates to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Priyanka was supposed to visit the families of farmers, who died on Sunday, allegedly mowed down by a vehicle driven by the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. The violence that followed had claimed the lives of another four persons.

The state police arrested Gandhi Vadra and Deepender Hooda and she has been lodged at the PAC (Provincial Arms Constabulary) Guest House, from where her team released visuals of her sweeping the floor.

At the time of her arrest, prohibitory orders under Section 144, which bars the gathering of more than four persons, had been declared in Lakhimpur Kheri. Gandhi Vadra said to her knowledge, it was not in place in Sitapur, from where she was arrested.

“I was, in any case, traveling in a single vehicle with four other persons, two local Congress workers, Mr. Deepender Singh Hooda MP and Mr Sandeep Singh. No security car or Congress workers other than the four persons accompanying me were with me,” read her statement issued today evening.

“I have myself seen a portion of a paper on social media in which they have named 11 people – 8 of whom were not even present at the time I was arrested. In fact, they have even named the two persons who brought my clothes from Lucknow on the 4th afternoon,” the statement added.

Several Congress and other opposition leaders have termed her arrest illegal.