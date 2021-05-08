No ILP To Be Issued In May: Arunachal Govt

In view of the sudden surge in cases of coronavirus, Arunachal Pradesh government has taken a decision to not issue any Inner Line Permits to tourists in May.

Further, night curfew will be imposed from 6.30 pm to 5 am for the entire month, starting Saturday, and all shops and business establishments have been told to down shutters by 4 pm. In the meantime, the Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas will observe a seven-day lockdown from May 10.

Moreover, government offices will have to function with 50 per cent Group C and Group D staff on any given day. No curb has been imposed on employees belonging to Group A and Group B categories, the government order said. Persons with disability, expectant mothers and women with kids will be allowed to work from home.

Other protocols included: Restaurants can take home delivery orders till 6.30 pm and only 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals at a time.