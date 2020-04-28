No Inter-State Travel without Authorization: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary of Assam Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Tuesday said that no inter-district movement of people will be allowed without valid authorization of Deputy Commissioners’.

Krishna in a Tweet said, “No inter district movement of people allowed without authorisation by DCs. In case persons found travelling unauthorisedly, they shall be apprehended and kept in quarantine in the district where they are apprehended only. No District will push these persons to other districts.”

The chief secretary said that if any person is found that they are travelling without authorization, they will be apprehended and will be sent to quarantine in the district.

It may be mentioned that the state government has extended the inter-state travel till May 2 as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. This was decided in the cabinet meeting held on Monday.

After the cabinet meeting, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in a tweet said, “Visited ISBT-Betkuchi today evening. More than 18,000 stranded passengers were transported by ASTC buses to various locations across Assam during 25th, 26th & 27th April. It has been decided by the Cabinet today to extend bus service up to 2nd May for convenience of the people.”

It is to be mentioned that Assam has allowed for one-time inter-district movement to ease tensions and thousands of people had applied for the same. It was earlier decided by the state government to allow those who are stranded in various districts and those who had emergency category requests, to travel within the state during 25th, 26th & 27th April.

This was later extended to April 30. Further, a total of 2,565 people travelled by buses on day 1, over 10000 people travelled on day 2.