No Lockdown and Night Curfew in Assam: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that there won’t be any lockdown or night curfew in Assam. “The second wave of COVID-19 has started and we have seen the second wave after a year and needs to take precautions,” said Sarma while addressing a joint press conference at BJP headquarter at Hengrabari.

He further stated that 35 thousand tests will be conducted today while on Wednesday, 18000 tests have been conducted and thereafter 1 lakh tests will be conducted.

The minister further urged the people to go for tests if they witness any symptoms. He also urged the people not to panic as the doctors are ready to treat the people and this time the doctors are also safe as they got jibe of vaccine.

Sarma also urged the people above 45 years to get vaccinated as there are no side effects of vaccine.

“We will conduct more tests so that we can celebrate Bihu in a peaceful way. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued to celebrate Bihu and it might include that Bihu functions can’t be celebrated after 12 AM.

