No lockdown In Assam For Now: HBS

In view of new positive COVID cases in many states, Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said there is no possibility of lockdown in the state for now.

Dr. Sarma said, “A few cases hovering around 20 per day may continue to be reported. When we did not impose lockdown there were 3500 cases per day. There is absolutely no need to panic. And there is no question of a lockdown now.

The Health department said this vigil has been remarkable in bringing down the number of cases. The Assam government has been on its toes for months to arrest the spread. Covid screening at airports and major railway stations have contributed immensely to filtering out positive cases. In addition to this is adherence to home and institutional isolation rules, which has brought down daily positive cases below 25 for the last one week, Times Of India reported.

“When there are fewer cases in the state, the chance of spreading is also less. Throughout the pandemic Assam has recorded less number of cases” said the director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Lakshmanan S.

It may be stated that on Tuesday, Assam reported 21 new coronavirus-related cases while 20 patients have been discharged. Out of the 21 cases, 14 of them were reported in Kamrup (M), 4 from Dibrugarh and 2 from Tinsukia district. The new cases were detected out of 14,639 tests conducted. Positivity rate of the state stood at 0.14 per cent with an active caseload of 257.