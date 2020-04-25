No Lockdown Relaxations Have Been Made In Assam: HBS

Assam health and finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified on Friday that the decision to allow the opening of shops in the state will be taken on April 27. Sarma asked the people to avoid all the confusion after ministry of home affairs issued directives on the opening of shops.

Addressing to media Sarma categorically stated that no lockdown relaxations have been made in Assam.

Sarma added that “I request all the people to enforce lockdown strictly. I urge them to wait till April 27. We will decide whether all the shops to be opened or not on April 27 evening”.