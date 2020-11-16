NationalTop Stories

No Lockdown Will be Imposed in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

By Pratidin Bureau
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that there is no chance of another lockdown in the national capital adding that the third wave in the city has already passed its peak.

Jain said another lockdown will not be an effective step and said, “Wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial.” Satyendar Jain went on to say that the third wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi in November. “The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,” he added.

Jain further stated that the people should not lose hope and urged them to protect themselves better as the threat from Covid-19 is not yet over.

Jain’s statement comes at a time when the national capital has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. A national capital also faced a shortage of ICU beds at hospitals after cases saw a record spike ahead of Diwali.

While a lower number of cases were recorded on Sunday, it could be due to the fact that just 21,000 tests were conducted on November 14.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the coronavirus situation in the national capital in the wake of the recent spike in cases.

