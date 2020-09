No More Jan Shatabdi From Ghy-Jorhat

Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has decided to cancel the Jan Shatabdi Express from September 12.

The train which operates as train number 12067 while going from Guwahati to Jorhat and takes the number 12068 while moving in the reverse direction.

The decision, it has been learnt, has been taken due to poor occupancy of the said train.