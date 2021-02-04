No New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state stood at 16,829, he said.

Two more persons were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,764, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.61 percent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 16,876 health workers have received vaccine shots thus far, and seven cases of adverse events following immunization have been reported, reported PTI.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week — Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The state has received 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre so far, the report said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has nine active cases and 56 people have succumbed to the infection.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at three.

Altogether 3,93,880 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 566 on Wednesday, and the positivity ratio is at 0.05 percent, the SSO added.

