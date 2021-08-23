Covid 19NationalTop Stories

No New Covid-19 Cases Registered In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A health official said on Monday that Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

The official said that the COVID-19 tally in the union territory remained at 7,557.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands now have eight active COVID-19 cases and all eight patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts namely North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are COVID-19 free, the official added.

One more person recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus recoveries to 7,420, the official told PTI.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: PM renames Ross, Neil, Havelock Islands

