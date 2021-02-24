No New COVID Cases In Arunachal For 5 Days

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Amidst the declining cases of coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, the state has not reported a single new case in last five days.

As per the State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa the total caseload of the state stood at 16,836.

The state has only four active cases, while, 56 people have died so far.

Arunachal is one of the top five states in the country to have a recovery rate of over 99.64 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent.

