No New Districts To be Included in the Said UTC: Himanta

Reacting on the Bodo Accord, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that no new districts will be included in the Bodoland Union Territory Council.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today, Sarma said that in the upgraded BTC, no new areas will be included. He said, “No accord will be signed which will harm the state and the agreement will be signed to save the integrity of Assam.”

He also urged the people not to believe in the rumor.

It may be mentioned that the Bodo nationalism is on the threshold of achieving a higher level of autonomy as all four factions of NDFB are coming together to sign a treaty with the Union Government making way for upgraded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Through this proposed accord, which has the blessing of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) as well as all Bodo political groups, the existing BTC is expected to give more power placing it somewhere between a full-fledged state and the existing autonomous council.