No new domestic COVID-19 cases for first time in China

By Pratidin Bureau
China on Thursday stated that no new domestic cases of the COVID-19 were confirmed including in the virus’ epicentre Wuhan. This is for the first time after the novel Coronavirus broke out about three months ago that since it started recording them in January.

However, it said, a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported, all of them were from those arriving from abroad.

It may be mentioned here that the country has reported a total of 80,928 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, of which 3,245 have died and 70,420 patients were discharged after treatment.

