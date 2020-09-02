No Pandal Hoppings This Durga Puja

With less than two months to go for Durga Puja, the festival committees have decided to celebrate the puja with proper rituals rather than to organize with much fervour and enthusiasm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The puja committees in a meeting held with Kamrup (M) district administration and police administration has decided to organize the puja spiritually. However, the final decision will be taken by the state government regarding the same.

Meanwhile, maximum puja committees have urged to hold ‘ghat puja’. It was decided in the meeting that 75% of the committees will celebrate the puja in a minimum expense to ensure that the devotees could get a glimpse of the Goddess Durga and seek her blessings.

The puja committees also decided to cancel all the cultural evenings.

Moreover, the puja committees will also cancel all the cultural nights in Vishwakarma puja as well and only 50 percent of people will be able to attend the puja.