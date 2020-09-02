No Pandal Hoppings This Durga Puja

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Durga Puja
145

With less than two months to go for Durga Puja, the festival committees have decided to celebrate the puja with proper rituals rather than to organize with much fervour and enthusiasm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The puja committees in a meeting held with Kamrup (M) district administration and police administration has decided to organize the puja spiritually. However, the final decision will be taken by the state government regarding the same.

Meanwhile, maximum puja committees have urged to hold ‘ghat puja’. It was decided in the meeting that 75% of the committees will celebrate the puja in a minimum expense to ensure that the devotees could get a glimpse of the Goddess Durga and seek her blessings.

Related News

Trucks Carrying Stolen Timber Seized

Mizoram Registers 8 New Cases of COVID-19

Guwahati: SDRF Rescues Woman from Drowning

Senior Journalist Manoram Gogoi Admitted to Hospital

The puja committees also decided to cancel all the cultural evenings.

Moreover, the puja committees will also cancel all the cultural nights in Vishwakarma puja as well and only 50 percent of people will be able to attend the puja.

You might also like
Regional

Three Tamil Nadu men sentenced to 10 years in Assam jail for smuggling banned drugs

Regional

Dada brigade indulging in ‘Sonowal Hatao’ Mission

Regional

Zubeen Garg Attacked by Unidentified Miscreants

Top Stories

Sonowal interacts with industry chamber representatives

Environment

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam & 6 Other States

World

Pakistan Government to block Pervez Musharraf’s passport

Comments
Loading...