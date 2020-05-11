No Pay Cut For Central Government Employees: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance and Press Information of Bureau (PIB) on Monday denied reports that claimed salary cut of central government employees amid coronavirus pandemic.

“The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever,” Ministry of Finance said on its Twitter handle.

This clarification came after a news channel reported that the government was planning to cut salaries of central government employees by 30 percent.

There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees.

PIB Fact Check also took to its Twitter handle and said that the central government is not considering any such proposal.

“Please beware of fake news,” it added. Finance Ministry has earlier also come out with a clarification in April over the reported claim of a salary cut.

“It is being reported that a 20 percent cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements,” the ministry had said in April.