No Political Motive Behind Brand Ambassador: Zubeen

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg while reacting on the controversy over the Brand Ambassador of Assam’s Agriculture sector, the singer said that his intention is to take forward the youth in the agriculture sector. He said that he doesn’t have any political motive behind accepting the proposal of a brand ambassador.

Briefing the media, Zubeen said, “People should not have any doubt. I opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) selflessly and will always go against it. When it comes to CAA, I will again protest against the said act. I will not be any government’s brand ambassador.”

Reacting about the artists’ joining the political parties, Zubeen said that it’s their own decision and that he has nothing to say on it. “I have nothing to say on the artists’ decision on joining politics. Everyone has their own right to make their own decisions,” said Zubeen.