No positive Coronavirus cases in Assam: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that there are no positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the State so far. The minister chaired a meeting through Video Conferencing with all DCs of Assam to evaluate our preparedness for the prevention and handling of the Coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

“Though we do not have any confirmed Coronavirus cases as of now, we have started screening domestic passengers also at railway stations along with international passengers at airports,” Sarma told reporters after the meeting.

The minister also informed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has accredited three laboratories and three testing sites in Assam and the government of Assam has created 2,000 quarantine facilities, 500 isolation units in the State.

He also requested the people not to gather in large numbers and avoid optional functions.